(Watch) Team India lose KS Bharat in first over of Day 3 of WTC final against Australia

Team India had a horror start to Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Friday, as they lost wicketkeeper KS Bharat on the second ball. Scott Boland delivered a brilliant ball to mess up Bharat's stumps.

The dismissal happened on the second ball of the 38th over after Boland had started the proceedings on the third day. The length ball from the Victorian seamed in to rattle Bharat's stumps and send him back to the pavilion for 5, having joined Ajinkya Rahane late on Day 2.

Here's the video of his dismissal:

Rohit Sharma and co. ended Day 2 at 151-5 after bowling Australia out for 469, headlined by centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head. Australia lost the toss and resumed the day at 327-3 but suffered a mini-collapse that saw them fail to get 500.

Scott Boland earlier produced another jaffa to get rid of Indian opener

Boland, who had replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood, dismissed Shubman Gill on Day 1 as the right-hander looked to leave a delivery outside off-stump. Captain Pat Cummins pegged back India by getting rid of Rohit Sharma.

Cameron Green plotted a similar dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, while Mitchell Starc removed Virat Kohli with a delivery that generated extra bounce. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon took out Ravindra Jadeja late in the day for 48, breaking a threatening 71-run stand with Rahane.

This is Rohit Sharma and Co.'s second WTC final appearance, having lost the previous one to New Zealand at the Rose Bowl in Southampton in 2021.

Australia, meanwhile, are in their first WTC final and would have reached the inaugural summit clash had they not lost points due to a poor over rate. India pipped their WTC final opposition in the Test rankings before the clash due to their series win earlier this year at home. Nevertheless, Australia topped the World Test Championship standings in the current cycle.

