[Watch] Team India players receive a traditional welcome after arriving in Thiruvananthapuram for their 2nd World Cup warm-up match 

The Team India contingent left Guwahati and reached Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (October 1) for their second warm-up match ahead of the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup. Their first warm-up match against England in Guwahati was washed out without a single ball being bowled on Saturday due to persistent showers.

The Men in Blue will next face the Netherlands on Tuesday (October 3) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Even though the practice match against England was abandoned, India's preparation for the World Cup is on the right track as they performed well in the Asia Cup and the subsequent three-match series against Australia over the past month.

The ICC took to its official Instagram handle on Sunday and gave fans an update about the Indian team's arrival in the Kerala capital for their next match. In the video, Team India players can be seen receiving a traditional welcome from the hotel staff in the city.

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

India's 15-man World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Do you think India can go on and win the World Cup with this squad? Let us know your opinions and predictions in the comments section.