[Watch] Shreyas Iyer sweats it out in the nets as Team India gear up for second Test against Bangladesh

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer was spotted toiling in the nets on Tuesday, December 20, ahead of the second Test of the ongoing series against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

In a video shared by sports journalist Vimal Kumar on YouTube, Iyer can be seen practising against fast bowlers. India's batting coach Vikram Rathour monitored the session closely and also gave the middle-order batter a few throwdowns.

The Mumbai-born was also seen shadow-practising against short-pitch deliveries. Watch the video of Shreyas Iyer's recent practice session below:

Notably, Iyer was one of India's top performers with the bat in the Test series opener against Bangladesh in Chattogram. The right-handed batter missed a well-deserved century in the first innings after being dismissed for 86 runs.

He did not get a chance to bat during the second essay as skipper KL Rahul declared the innings at 258/2, setting up a daunting 513-run target for the home team.

The Bangla Tigers could only muster 324 runs, losing the opening fixture by 188 runs.

Shreyas Iyer will be seen in action during the second Test between India and Bangladesh

KL Rahul and Co. will take on hosts Bangladesh in the final Test of the series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The fixture is set to kick off on Thursday, December 22.

The visitors have a 1-0 lead to their name thanks to their comprehensive 188-run victory in the opening encounter. They will be aiming to complete a clean sweep as they look to remain in contention for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Rahul will continue to lead the Indian side in the second Test in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the fixture due to a thumb injury. Right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini will also be unavailable for selection owing to a muscle strain.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to retain his place in the playing XI, as India are unlikely to make any changes to their batting order. With Rohit ruled out, Shubman Gill has yet another chance to prove his worth as an opener after scoring a century in the first Test.

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #BANvIND NEWS - Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #BANvIND https://t.co/qmVmyU5bQ6

India currently occupy second place in the WTC points table. They have 87 points to their name and a percentage point of 55.77. They need to win at least four of their remaining five Tests to qualify for the summit clash.

