SL vs IND: [Watch] Team India indulge in some fun outdoor activities after coming out of quarantine

Team India are finally out of quarantine, and preparations are in full swing for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a clip on Twitter where the Indian players were seen indulging in some outdoor activities and training.

The BCCI posted the clip on Twitter with the caption:

"Out of quarantine. Fun activities. Team India made the most out of their day off post quarantine before they headed to the nets in Colombo."

You can watch the full clip here.

Team India's stand-in coach for the Sri Lanka series, Rahul Dravid, was glad the players got a chance to stretch their legs and test their arms. The former Indian batsman stated in the clip:

"Its been nearly 17-18 days since we have been in some kind of quarantine. So good for the boys to get out and just moving a little bit. We have got some open space, just wanted them to get their legs moving and their arms going because a lot of them wouldn't have thrown for a really long time."

With India's main squad currently in England, the Men in Blue have included as many as six uncapped players in their squad for the Sri Lanka tour of. Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the Indian side in the upcoming three ODIs and three T20Is against the Islanders. The first ODI will be played on July 13th.

"Second-string Indian team coming here is an insult on our cricket" - Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga

Arjuna Ranatunga

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga is not too pleased with India sending a second-string side to his nation. India's main team are currently in England, preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against Joe Root and co.

Ranatunga lambasted Sri Lanka Cricket for going ahead with the series under such circumstances. The 1996 World Cup-winning captain said:

"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs. India sent their best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here. I blame our board for that."

Despite India picking a much-changed side, many see them as the favorites for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka are currently on a poor run of form as they are on the verge of being whitewashed by England in the three-match ODI series.

The Lankans lost the T20I series by a 3-0 margin and suffered a 2-1 defeat in an ODI series against Bangladesh earlier this year.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 win the 2nd ODI by 8 wickets to go up 2-0 in the #ENGvSL ODI series. pic.twitter.com/nCJ3vNnybx — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 1, 2021

