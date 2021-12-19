[Watch] India sweat it out in the nets ahead of South Africa Tests

India began their preparations for the upcoming three-Test series in South Africa as the Virat Kohli-led side hit the ground running during a practice session in Centurion on Saturday.

The BCCI Twitter handle posted a video where squad members can be seen practicing their skillsets in the nets. The video starts with the players warming up by jogging a few rounds around the ground.

Skipper Kohli was seen having a discussion with coach Rahul Dravid after playing a forward defensive shot at the nets.

Cheteshwar Pujara can be seen flicking the ball off his pads, while swashbuckling batter Rishabh Pant honed his defensive skills before smashing a ferocious square-cut.

Opener and vice-captain KL Rahul was busy practicing the pull shot, while Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer also sweated it out in the nets.

Like Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin also practiced the pull shot. The off-spinner also sent down a few deliveries during the net session.

Can Virat Kohli's men script history in South Africa?

India's success in overseas Tests in recent years has largely been built around their pace attack. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Md Shami, Ishant Sharma, Md Siraj and Umesh Yadav have helped India script numerous overseas wins in the last few years.

The pacers will once again be crucial in the upcoming Test series, and going by the net session, they seem to be leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa, and if they manage to script history this time, Kohli will become the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in both Australia and South Africa.

The first Test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion between December 26 and 30.

