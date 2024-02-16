[Watch] Thrilling last-gasp DRS call helps India send back Ollie Pope late on Day 2 of India vs England 3rd Test

India desperately needed a wicket when England's Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett were going all guns blazing towards the backend of play on Day 2 of Rajkot Test. It was provided by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Laying the field for a short-ball trap, Siraj double-bluffed and bowled a good-length delivery that hit Pope's pads, leading to a massive appeal. The on-field umpire adjudged it not out as he probably felt the ball hit Pope high on the pads and was going down the leg-side with the angle.

After some deliberation between Mohammed Siraj and skipper Rohit Sharma, the latter went for the review with just about two seconds remaining on the timer. The DRS returned three reds, sending the Indian team into delirium. Ollie Pope couldn't believe that the ball was hitting the wickets and had to walk back to the pavilion.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Pope and Duckett added 93 runs for the second wicket. The pair were almost hitting boundaries at will and Siraj provided a massive relief for his team.

India on the back foot after Ben Duckett's masterclass

Despite losing two wickets, England will be delighted to finish the day with a staggering 207 runs in just 35 overs of their first innings in Rajkot. A massive credit goes to Ben Duckett, who brought up his third Test hundred.

Duckett has returned unbeaten at Stumps on 133 off just 118 balls in the knock that has seen a couple of sixes and 21 fours. Pope made a decent contribution of 39, but Duckett's brilliance seemed too hot to handle for Rohit Sharma and Co. on Day 2.

A full-toss driven for a boundary by Joe Root on the last ball of the day summed up how frustrating the final session was for the hosts. India will need better plans to stop England from motoring along on Day 3.

