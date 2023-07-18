[WATCH] Throwback to Carlos Brathwaite's heroics in the 2016 T20 World Cup final on his 35th birthday 

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite turns 35 years old on July 17, 2023, and the highlight of his topsy-turvy career has to be his exploits in the famous 2016 T20 World Cup final.

A packed Eden Gardens witnessed nothing short of a miracle as Brathwaite hit England all-rounder Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes to guide West Indies to their second title in the shortest format. He finished unbeaten on 34 runs off just 10 deliveries, in arguably one of the greatest cameos of all time.

The Windies, in pursuit of the 156-run target set by England, were in trouble at 11-3 in the third over. Marlon Samuels ended up playing the rescue act once again, but West Indies could not keep up with the climbing required run rate. They were left to get 19 more runs in the final over.

Brathwaite got thevWindies off to the perfect start in the final over by dispatching Stokes' stray delivery on the pads to the leg side for a six. The next delivery, in the slot, was also sent over the long-on ropes by the all-rounder. Brathwaite managed to level the scores with a huge six to long-off and finished things off with a gigantic maximum as well.

Have a look at the iconic final over right here:

Soon after the 2016 T20 World Cup, Brathwaite was named as the Windies captain for the shortest format of the game.

"Want to give God thanks" - Carlos Brathwaite after his historic match-winning cameo

West Indies stamped their authority in the shortest format with a second title win in 2016. The team comprising the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo is still revered as one of the greatest T20 sides to ever exist.

Carlos Brathwaite credited Marlon Samuels for his innings-rescuing knock. He said during the post-match presentation:

"Want to give God thanks, that was an amazing knock from Marlon. He took responsibility and played a fantastic knock. Can't really express how much of a top knock that was. The U-19s did it, the girls did it, and now us."

Brathwaite's last T20I appearance came against India in 2019. He was recently seen in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) representing the Multan Sultans and also adopted a role with the broadcast team during the ODI World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.