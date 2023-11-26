[Watch] Tilak Varma takes scintillating catch to dismiss dangerous Josh Inglis in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Tilak Varma took a screamer of a catch to dismiss the dangerous Josh Inglis in the second T20I between India and Australia in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26. The 21-year-old took a backward running catch to dismiss Inglis for just two off four.

The dismissal took place in the fifth over of Australia’s chase. Ravi Bishnoi bowled a fuller-length ball to Inglis, who tried to swing across the line. Varma ran backward before timing his jump perfectly from mid-on to complete the sharp catch. The third umpire adjudged it out.

Watch Tilak Varma's stunning catch below:

With the dismissal, Bishnoi took his second wicket and reduced the visitors to 39-2 after 4.2 overs. Inglish previously smashed a century in the first T20I, scoring 110 off 50, comprising eight sixes and 11 boundaries.

Tilak Varma's India beat Australia by 44 runs in 2nd T20I

A clinical all-round performance helped India beat Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I to go 2-0 ahead in the five-game series.

Opting to bat first, half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan helped India post a mammoth 235-4 against Australia in their allotted 20 overs.

Jaiswal scored 53 off 25, including two sixes, while Gaikwad hit 58 off 43, comprising two sixes and three boundaries. Kishan slammed 52 off 32, including four maximums and three boundaries.

Rinku Singh played a cameo, scoring 31 off 9, including two sixes and four boundaries. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma chipped in with scores of 19 (10) and seven off two.

Nathan Ellis starred with the ball for Australia, finishing with figures of 3-45, while Marcus Stoinis picked up one wicket.

In response, the hosts restricted Australia to 191-9. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 45 off 25, including four sixes and two boundaries.

Tim David also got the start, scoring 37 off 22, comprising two maximums and four boundaries but failed to take the Aussies past the finish line. Australia captain Matthew Wade stayed unbeaten on 42 off 23, including four sixes and one boundary.

Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh bagged one wicket apiece.

The Men in Blue had won the previous game by two wickets. The two teams next face off in the third T20I at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

Click here to check out the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I full scorecard.