Watch: Todd Murphy keeps chipping in for Australia as he claims Virat Kohli first ball after lunch

Australian debutant Todd Murphy continued to impress as he claimed the fourth wicket of the innings. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli became his latest victim on Day Two of the first Test in Nagpur on Friday, February 10.

The 22-year-old left India on a knife's edge, aiming to bring the tourists back into the game.

The dismissal occurred off the first ball after lunch as Murphy's ball spun down the leg side and Kohli nicked it. Keeper Alex Carey did well behind the stumps to collect it and caught the ball after a juggle.

Kohli crafted two elegant boundaries off the youngster and Nathan Lyon in his 26-ball 12, but fell cheaply and to an off-spinner in Tests once again. You can watch the clip here:

Murphy, who got his Baggy Green cap handed to him by Lyon, earned his first Test scalp after KL Rahul chipped a return catch towards the end of Day 1. After a quiet first hour for the tourists on Day 2, the Victorian dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession to leave India in a spot of bother.

Rohit Sharma keeps Australia at bay on Day 2 of the first Test

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite Australia taking a bunch of wickets, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has kept his side in the hunt for a big lead, reaching his hundred off 171 balls. The 35-year-old resumed Day 2 unbeaten on 56 and added 76 on day one for the opening stand with KL Rahul, who perished for 20.

Earlier on Day 1, Ravindra Jadeja starred with his 11th fifer to bowl the visitors out for 177 as they failed to put in a relatively competitive score after winning the toss. The likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, and Alex Carey started well, but failed before failing to kick on.

At the time of writing, India were 189/5 after 66 overs with Rohit (103 batting) and Jadeja (12 batting) at the crease.

The ongoing four-Test series carries plenty of significance with respect to the World Test Championship (WTC) final on June 7-11 at The Oval in London. A win and draw should seal Australia's spot in the final, while India must win the four-match rubber by a 3-1 or 4-0 scoreline.

