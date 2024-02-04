[Watch] Tom Hartley traps Axar Patel lbw after successful review on Day 3 of IND vs ENG Vizag Test

England's left-arm spinner Tom Hartley dismissed Indian all-rounder Axar Patel leg before wicket by trapping him in front of stumps on Day 3 in Vizag on Sunday (February 4).

That came as England took a successful review. With the dismissal, Patel failed to score big despite getting a good start, scoring 45 runs off 84 balls, including six boundaries. He, however, shared an 89-run partnership with centurion Shubman Gill for the fifth wicket as India extended their lead past 350.

The dismissal came during the 60th over of India’s second innings. Hartley bowled a full-length ball that stayed low and Patel missed it while trying to tuck it down the leg side. He was struck in front of the middle stump. The umpires gave it not out, which was overturned after a successful review as the ball tracker showed three reds.

Watch the dismissal below:

Axar Patel had scored 44 and 17 in the opening Test against England in Hyderabad, which India lost by 28 runs.

Shubman Gill and Axar Patel help India extend lead past 350 against England

A clinical batting from Shubman Gill and Axar Patel helped India extend second innings lead past 350 against England on Sunday.

Gill, in particular, scored 104 runs off 147 deliveries, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. With his third Test ton, he also returned to form after a string of low scores in the format.

At Tea on Day 3, the hosts were 227/6 after 64 overs, leading by 370 runs, with Ravichandran Ashwin and KS Bharat at the crease.

Expand Tweet

Batting first, India put up 396 in their first innings, thanks to a double century from Yashavi Jaiswal (209 off 290). The left-handed batter struck seven sixes and 19 boundaries during his valiant knock. James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, and debutant Shoaib Bashir bagged three wickets apiece for the visitors.

In response, the hosts bundled out England for 253 in their first innings to take a 143-run lead. Zak Crawley starred with the bat, scoring 76 off 78, hitting two maximums and 11 boundaries. Jasprit Bumrah bagged six wickets for India, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets.

Follow the IND vs ENG 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App