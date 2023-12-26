[Watch] Travis Head hit by Shaheen Afridi's beamer on Day 1 of AUS vs PAK 2nd Test

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi mistakenly bowled a wild beamer to Australia's Travis Head in the final session of Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test between the two teams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, December 26.

Bowling the 59th over of the innings, Afridi lost control of the ball and ended up bowling a beamer that almost hit the southpaw's head. The ball hit Head's shoulder after he tried to duck it.

The speedster was also seen apologising to the batter straightaway. You can watch the video of the beamer below:

Australia finished at 187/3 at stumps after being asked to bat first. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head remained unbeaten at scores of 44 and nine, respectively at the end of the day's play.

Shaheen Afridi was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1

Shaheen Afridi bowled a fiery spell after lunch on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. During the spell, the lanky pacer also showed a lot of aggression, at one point even sledging Marnus Labuschagne.

After the end of the 39th over, Afridi could be seen saying something to Labuschagne. In addition to that, he appeared to make his feelings known with comments to the batter after every dot ball in his following over.

Expand Tweet

Shaheen Afridi has struggled to make a significant impact so far in the ongoing series. He picked up just two wickets in the first Test, which the Men in Green lost by 360 runs after being bundled out for just 89 in the fourth innings.

He finished wicketless on Day 1 of the second Test in Melbourne. However, it is worth noting that he almost dismissed opener David Warner with the new ball.

On the final ball of the third over, Afridi bowled a fantastic delivery which the batter edged the slip cordon. Warner, however, was given a second life after Abdullah Shafique dropped the catch.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App