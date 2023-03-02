[Watch] Umesh Yadav knocks over Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy in quick succession on Day 2 of 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Umesh Yadav bowled a ripper of a delivery to dismiss Mitchell Starc in the third Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday, March 2.

Overnight batters Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green did exceptionally well in the first hour of Day 2 to stretch their first innings lead over 50. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma turned to Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel but to no avail.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who came into bowl as the third change on the second day, provided the first breakthrough, dismissing Handscomb (19 off 98). However, the masterstroke was to bring Umesh Yadav into the attack, who picked up three wickets in quick succession to put India on pole position.

After trapping Green LBW, Umesh Yadav knocked over Mitchell Starc with an excellent reverse swing. It was angled in from around the wicket and Starc played for the original line. But the ball held its line to rattle the timber.

With this scalp, the Vidarbha-born pacer completed 100 Test wickets at home. He became the fifth Indian pacer to achieve the feat after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, and Ishant Sharma.

Watch the clip here:

Two overs later, Umesh Yadav delivered another gem of a delivery to clean Todd Murphy. It was a rehearsal of Starc's dismissal, albeit the batter had a forward stride. The ball held its line to beat the outside edge and knock over the wickets.

Watch the clip here:

Australia lost their last six wickets in a cluster to get bowled out for 197

Australia looked much better as a batting unit in the first innings and threatened to take a mammoth lead in the first innings after bowling out India for 109 runs on Day 1.

Just when it looked like Australia would take the game away from the hosts, Ashwin put the home side back in the game. Umesh also joined the party as they shared six wickets between them. The Aussies also lost their last six batters for just 11 runs to get bowled out for 197.

The Aussies gained an 88-run lead in the first innings and the Indian team will have to come up with an improved batting performance to set up a challenging target.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes