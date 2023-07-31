[Watch] Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne confront spectator for 'you're boring' remarks on Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test 

Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne confronted a spectator at The Oval at the end of the third day's play in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test.

It was a tiresome day for the tourists on the field after England piled up a substantial lead of 377 runs in the second innings, with the last pair of Stuart Broad and James Anderson remaining not out.

Just as the Australian players were on their way towards the dressing room, a spectator hurled chants of 'you're boring' at the men from Down Under. Labuschagne and Khawaja didn't seem to be impressed with the cricket fan's behavior and questioned him for the same.

Labuschagne asked:

"What did you say? What did you say, mate? You’re just about to go at everyone else.”

Khawaja then asked the enraged spectator to 'calm down' before taking Labuschagne away from the scene.

Watch the video here:

Pat McCormick @pat_mccormickk



#boring #Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/i0m5wM8bUY Not quite the MCC Long Room at Lords. But @marnus3cricket and @Uz_Khawaja clearly not happy with this Englishman at the end of a frustrating day 3 for the Aussies!

The Australian players also faced the wrath of English spectators at Lord's and Headingley, following Alex Carey's controversial stumping of England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow. Three of the MCC members were suspended for abusing the Aussies in the Long Room at Lord's during lunch on day five.

Australia eye for first Ashes series win in England

Australian openers David Warner (58) and Usman Khawaja (69) notched up fifties on a rain-curtailed fourth day of the final Ashes Test. In pursuit of the humongous 384-run chase, the visitors were 135 for no loss at drinks before incessant rain showers forced stumps.

With all 10 wickets in hand, Australia have a great opportunity to go after the big target on the last day of this extraordinary Ashes series. Even if Pat Cummins & Co. can manage to keep the English bowlers at bay, they will win their first Test series in the country as they currently lead with a margin of 2-1.