[WATCH] Usman Khawaja takes a stunning catch to put an end to Shreyas Iyer's counter-attack on Day 2 of the 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer's brisk innings came to a premature end courtesy of a superb catch by Usman Khawaja on Day 2 of the third Border-Gavaskar series Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Iyer walked into bat after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal at the very end of the second session. The right-handed batter took his time to get off the mark and finally opened his account off the 11th delivery of the innings.

BCCI @BCCI



with a lead of 23 runs now.



Live - #INDvAUS @mastercardindia Shreyas Iyer on the charge. Goes for a maximum off Matthew Kuhnemann. #TeamIndia with a lead of 23 runs now.Live - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3… Shreyas Iyer on the charge. Goes for a maximum off Matthew Kuhnemann.#TeamIndia with a lead of 23 runs now.Live - bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3… #INDvAUS @mastercardindia https://t.co/jlHiAFmCdv

He launched a counter-attack against the spinners, punishing the poor deliveries and scoring two sixes and three fours in no time. However, seeing the onslaught inflicted on the spinners, stand-in skipper Steve Smith opted to bring back Mitchell Starc back into the attack.

The left-arm pacer came around the wicket and delivered the breakthrough off just the second ball. Iyer attempted to flick the full and tailing delivery towards deep mid-wicket, but was halted by an acrobatic effort from Usman Khawaja.

The veteran dove to his strong left side and managed to get a hold of the ball before it touched the ground. He had to roll over due to the momentum from the dive, and he ensured that the ball was clutched close to himself and off the ground to seal a clean catch and send Iyer back to the pavilion. Have a look at the catch right here:

He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings after getting an inside edge against Matthew Kuhnemann's delivery.

India tottering at 125-6 after Shreyas Iyer and KS Bharat depart

Cheteshwar Pujara is wagering a lone battle at the crease with wickets tumbling around him. KS Bharat's poor start in national colors continued after being dismissed for just three runs to place India at 118-6.

The Men in Blue only have a 37 run lead, with four wickets in hand midway through the final session of the day. Pujara is currently unbeaten on 46 off 96 deliveries while Ravichandran Ashwin has walked out to bat at the crease at No.8 (he is batting on 7*) with the score now at 125-6.

What will be the target that Team India set up for Australia in the fourth innings? Let us know what you think.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes