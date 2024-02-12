[Watch] "Very good film" - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hails Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma singled out last year's blockbuster movie 12th Fail for praise when asked about his recent watch at an event.

Based on a true story of a person striving to become an IAS officer, the movie received incredible critical acclaim and commercial success. Starring Vikrant Massey and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film grossed over ₹69 crore worldwide despite being made on a ₹20 crore budget. It also won Filmfare awards in five categories.

When asked during an event about the most recent movie or show he has watched, Rohit replied:

"I have seen the film 12th Fail. Yes, it is a very good film."

Rohit and the Indian side are on a 10-day break between the second and third Test of the five-match home series against England.

After a surprising 28-run defeat in the first Test in Hyderabad, Team India bounced back with a 106-run win in the Visakhapatnam clash to level the series at 1-1.

India also recently announced their squad for the final three Tests, with the biggest headlines being the absence of Virat Kohli and the dropping of Shreyas Iyer. However, the hosts have been bolstered by the return of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, subject to fitness.

Rohit Sharma has struggled for form in recent Tests

Rohit Sharma saw his stumps rattled in the second innings of the Vizag outing.

Rohit Sharma has endured an alarming dip in his Test batting form since last year's West Indies tour.

The 36-year-old has not crossed the half-century mark in his last eight Test innings, including the South African tour and the ongoing England series. Nevertheless, the Asian side still managed a 1-1 draw against the Proteas.

The drop in form is all the more surprising considering the sensational ODI World Cup Rohit enjoyed last year, finishing as the second-leading run-scorer with 597 runs in 11 games. His aggressive batting at the top helped India on an unbeaten run until the defeat to Australia in the final.

Rohit scored only 90 runs in the two Tests against England thus far, with a highest score of 39 and a lowly average of 22.50. Despite the barren run, the veteran batter averages 61.52 in 26 home Tests.

With the series hanging on a knife edge, Team India will look to its skipper to break out of his slump in the third Test at Rajkot, starting on Thursday, February 15.

