[Watch]"Very happy to be here to see your dream come true"- Rahul Dravid's emotional pep talk before handing Akash Deep debut India cap

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid presented pacer Akash Deep with his maiden Test cap ahead of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Friday, February 23.

In a video posted by BCCI, Dravid was seen expressing his emotions on how happy the team management was to fulfill the Bengal pacer's dream to play for the country.

Here's what Rahul Dravid said to Akash Deep in the team huddle:

"It's good to have your family here. Your father and elder brother aren't here, but I hope wherever they are they will be showering their blessings on you. Our team here is wishing you the best. Enjoy this moment. You have worked hard to reach here. We are very happy to be here to see your dream come true. Enjoy these five days and your career, with happiness presenting cap no. 1313, Akash Deep."

Here's the video:

Dravid also shed light on the hardships that Akash had to face to become a professional cricketer, be it traveling away to Delhi from his village of Baddi to then going to Bengal and having a breakthrough in domestic cricket.

Akash was also congratulated by his teammates in the huddle and he took pictures with his family while wearing the India cap.

Akash Deep on his emotions after receiving the India cap

Akash Deep opened up about how he felt having finally made it to the Indian team. He was focused on the task at hand and stated (via Jio Cinema):

"It was a dream to play for India and to see that dream fulfilled near my village and with my family around, it just can't get better than this. I feel it's also a responsibility alongside it in this match. It's a crucial match so I am focusing more on that."

In his sensational opening spell, Akash picked up the wickets of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley. India need him to step up and strike in the third session on Day 1 with England clawing their way back with a big partnership between Joe Root and Ben Foakes.

