[Watch] Video of crow poop-laden seats of Narendra Modi stadium goes viral during 2023 World Cup opener

A video of crow poop-laden seats of the Narendra Modi stadium has gone viral online as the 2023 ODI World Cup commenced on Thursday (October 5) at the venue. The finalists of the 2019 ODI World Cup, England and New Zealand, squared off in the curtain raiser of this edition.

Surprisingly, there were quite a few empty stands for the game in the afternoon at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Very few people were in attendance as the match commenced. Fans from across the world expressed their disappointment on social media platforms after witnessing it on their screens.

A fan from the stadium also shared a video of the World Cup opener that described the poor state of a few seats. It could be seen that the maintenance of the stadium was not up to the mark and was making the viewing experience of fans unpleasant during the World Cup at home.

England post 282/9 in the 2023 ODI World Cup opening match against New Zealand

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to field in Thursday's contest. The usually dependable Trent Boult looked off-color with a new ball for New Zealand.

Jonny Bairstow took advantage and scored quickly against him. At the other end, Dawid Malan struggled for a while before Matt Henry dismissed him. Bairstow and Harry Brook (25) also departed soon after without converting their starts.

England captain Jos Buttler (43) played a couple of authoritative strokes and put on 70 runs for the fourth wicket with Joe Root. Just as their stand started to look threatening, Matt Henry sent Buttler back to the pavilion to give a massive breakthrough to New Zealand.

Glenn Phillips (2/17) then dismissed Joe Root (77) in the 42nd over to put breaks on England's surge in the slog overs. England then could only reach 282/9 in 50 overs after some useful contributions from the lower-order batters. Reflecting on the action of the first innings, Phillips said:

"We were absolutely brilliant. They got off to a flyer but we brought it back in the middle. To restrict them to 280 was very pleasing. We have got plenty of options and Tom used them very well today. (On the pitch) I felt it played very well. There was a bit of nibble early on.

"As the game goes on, I think it will get better. Very pleasing to see all around. They (England) bat deep and to keep them under 300 is very pleasing."

In reply, New Zealand have been solid with 162/1 in 21 overs, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra scoring half-centuries.