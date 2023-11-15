[Watch] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share 'a beautiful moment' at Wankhede Stadium before IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semifinal

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI hundreds by a batter in cricket history (50) earlier today (November 15) during the 2023 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. His wife Anushka Sharma blew kisses at him as the star Indian cricketer celebrated the hundred at the Wankhede Stadium.

Soon, a video from before the start of the match surfaced on the internet, where Kohli and Anushka blew kisses at each other. The video was shared by a popular X user on the social media platform, and he described it as a 'beautiful moment' between the husband and wife.

Anushka Sharma has regularly attended India's matches at the 2023 World Cup. She was ecstatic to see Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's two records in the big game against New Zealand.

Apart from the record for the most ODI hundreds, Kohli also shattered Sachin's record for the most runs by a cricketer in a single edition of the World Cup. Sachin had scored 673 runs during India's 2003 World Cup campaign, and Kohli went past him during his knock at the Wankhede Stadium and now has 711 runs so far in this edition of the World Cup.

Virat Kohli lost his wicket after scoring 117 runs off 113 balls in 2023 World Cup semifinal

Kohli switched gears after touching the three-figure mark and tried to score runs quickly for Team India. He raced to 117, but when he attempted to hit a big shot off Tim Southee's bowling on the last ball of the 44th over, the ball landed straight in the hands of Devon Conway, who was fielding in the deep.

India have reached 360/2 after 47.1 overs. Shreyas Iyer is very close to his second consecutive century in the 2023 World Cup. KL Rahul has joined him in the middle after Kohli's dismissal. It will be interesting to see if the duo can help India touch the 400-run mark.