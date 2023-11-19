[Watch] Virat Kohli distraught as India lose big wicket at just the wrong time in 2023 World Cup final against Australia

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was in disbelief as he chopped one onto his stumps off the bowling of Australian skipper Pat Cummins in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Kohli was batting on 54 as he looked to run down a short delivery from Cummins towards the third man area for a single. However, the ball ended up being just too tight to play in that area as Kohli could only get it back onto his stumps.

While the Australian players were ecstatic, Virat Kohli stood there in disbelief, having a look at the pitch. He probably knew it was a pretty bad time for him to get dismissed.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's partnership steadied India's ship

The Men in Blue managed to score 80 runs in the powerplay despite the pitch being on a slower side. This was largely due to another brisk start given by captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 47 off just 31 balls.

However, India already had lost three wickets for 81 runs and while the run rate wasn't a problem, the hosts needed Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to build a partnership and prevent any possibility of a batting collapse.

Kohli and Rahul didn't take any risk for almost their entire partnership as they added 67 runs in 109 balls for the fourth wicket. It seemed like they would bat that way till probably the 30th-35th over and then look to cut loose.

However, Kohli's wicket has meant that Rahul will probably need to carry on anchoring the innings. India have promoted Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Suryakumar Yadav and they will hope that the right-hand left-hand combination can not only build a partnership but also look to get a move-on and reach closer to the 280-run mark.