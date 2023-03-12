Watch: Virat Kohli ends 3-year Test century drought with a patient 100 against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test

Indian batter Virat Kohli notched up his 28th Test century on Day 4 (Sunday) of the 4th Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. With a patient knock, Kohli ended his long Test century drought of over three years.

With Shreyas Iyer not available to bat due to a back issue, Kohli took the onus on himself and batted responsibly by holding down one end on the fourth day. The Australian spinners tested him thoroughly with attacking fields on the leg side, but the Indian stalwart maintained composure and weathered the storm by refraining from playing a rash shot.

He kept milking singles and did not hit a boundary on Sunday until he reached his century in the second session. Kohli reached the milestone in the 139th over, picking up a single with a flick to the legside. A relieved Virat Kohli removed his helmet to acknowledge the fans' applause and kissed his wedding ring to celebrate the feat.

Virat Kohli anchors the innings in the company of Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, and Axar Patel to take India to safety in 4th Test

Resuming the day at 289/3, Ravindra Jadeja looked to play positively after being defensive yesterday evening. He hit a couple of boundaries but perished in the 107th over, trying to hit a big shot.

Kohli remained calm at the other end and played the waiting game by accumulating runs through ones and twos when the chance was presented. Srikar Bharat (44) kept the scoreboard ticking by playing attacking shots and building an 84-run partnership with Kohli.

Bharat departed in the 137th over, six short of a well-deserved half-century to give Nathan Lyon his second wicket. Axar Patel then came in and looked completely comfortable at the crease, compiling runs with ease.

India are 472/5 at the tea break on Day 4, with Virat Kohli and Axar Patel at the crease.

