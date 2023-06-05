[Watch] Virat Kohli gears up for the ultimate show in the WTC final with exquisite shots in the nets

Virat Kohli is all geared up for the ultimate Test in the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, scheduled to be played at the Oval in London from June 7 onwards.

In a video uploaded by the official broadcaster Star Sports on YouTube, Kohli can be seen working on both attacking and defensive shots.

The right-handed batter looked in complete control while facing Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel in the nets.

Watch the video below:

For the uninitiated, Australia always brings the best out of Virat Kohli. The 34-year-old has amassed 1,979 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 48.27, including eight hundreds and five half-centuries. In England, the Delhi batter has scored 1,033 runs in 16 Tests, including a couple of centuries.

In addition, the right-handed batter is coming off the back of an excellent IPL season, scoring 639 runs in 14 games, including two consecutive tons in his last two games. He recently smashed 186 against Australia in fourth Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which ended in a draw but India won the series 2-1.

With the ton, he also ended his three-year-long century drought.

“Stand up in big moments” – Cameron Green on Virat Kohli’s threat

Australian all-rounder feels that Virat Kohli will be a key wicket for Australia during the WTC final. He said that the Delhi batter always stands up for Team India in big games. Speaking to ICC, he said:

"Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments. A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



Smith - He is a superstar, loves playing against us.

Cummins - Always up for the fight.

Warner - Unbelievable cover drive.

Labuschagne - One of the Great.

Green - The man of India.

Starc - Skillful, dominated for a long time, backbone… Australia players about Virat Kohli [ICC]:Smith - He is a superstar, loves playing against us.Cummins - Always up for the fight.Warner - Unbelievable cover drive.Labuschagne - One of the Great.Green - The man of India.Starc - Skillful, dominated for a long time, backbone… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Australia players about Virat Kohli [ICC]:Smith - He is a superstar, loves playing against us.Cummins - Always up for the fight.Warner - Unbelievable cover drive.Labuschagne - One of the Great.Green - The man of India.Starc - Skillful, dominated for a long time, backbone… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/acsUTsLkkT

Across formats, Kohli has scored 4945 runs in 92 games against the Aussies at an average of 50.97, including 16 tons and 24 half-centuries.

Kohli will now look to seek redemption after his 44 & 13 went in vain against New Zealand during the 2021 WTC final, where India lost by eight wickets under his captaincy.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Poll : 0 votes