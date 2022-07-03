[Watch] Virat Kohli gets into an argument with Jonny Bairstow, makes fun of him next ball

Former India captain Virat Kohli and England middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow shared a slightly heated moment on the field during Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test.

Mohammad Shami's inswinger in the 32nd over cut through the gap between Bairstow's bat and pad, just missing the off-stump. Kohli, standing in the slips, said something to the Englishman as he walked to the middle of the pitch to have a chat with his partner Ben Stokes. Both then got into an argument near the striker's end.

Bairstow patted the Indian on the shoulder and Kohli responded with words and a bit of finger-pointing. The umpires intervened to assuage the atmosphere.

Shami floated the next ball full and wide and Bairstow went for a lofted drive and missed. Kohli chuckled after seeing this and then involved others around him in a hearty mocking laugh.

What they said couldn't be ascertained because unlike India's previous away series against South Africa, the stump-mic audio broadcast for this Test has been kept to a minimum for this series.

A few minutes later, the trio of Kohli, Bairstow, and Stokes seemed to share a light-hearted laugh about something. Interestingly, the incident came less than 24 hours after the former two were even seen sharing an endearing side hug on Day 2.

Bairstow and Stokes charge on aftan er argument with Virat Kohli

Stokes started applying his 'Bazball' philosophy at the start of the day's play, stepping out to Shami and hitting him over the side screen.

He was dropped in the 36th over by Shardul Thakur while attempting a similar stroke. Bairstow has also adopted the aggressive route after his argument with Kohli, and both English batters are looking dangerous.

India still have a large attacking buffer because of their first innings score but would want to get these two out as soon as possible.

