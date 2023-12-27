[Watch] Virat Kohli gives autograph on RCB jersey to a fan during Day 2 of IND vs SA Test in Centurion

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli interacted with a young fan on day 2 (December 27) of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Virat Kohli got off to a good start with the bat yesterday and tried to bail India out of trouble after they collapsed to 24/3 inside 10 overs. He stitched a 68-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (31) and put the pressure back on South African bowlers with controlled aggression.

He scored a fluent 38 (64) before a beautiful delivery from Kagiso Rabada ended his stay at the crease. KL Rahul (101) then took charge and shepherded the innings with lower-order batters to help India reach a respectable total of 245.

Off the field, Kohli met a young South African kid and gave him an autograph on a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey this afternoon. Star Sports gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video on X.

"He did everything he could till he got that nasty one"- Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli's 38 against South Africa on Day 1

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik recently analyzed Virat Kohli's batting performance on day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa and lauded his application on a tricky surface. He opined that Kohli did most things right but was undone by a phenomenal delivery from Rabada. Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz:

"Virat Kohli batted really well, weathered the first spell, and when he did come back for his second spell, he did everything he could till he got that nasty one.

He added:

"It was angled in, pitched, and went out. As a batter, all you can do is just play the line, which is what Kohli did, and it ends up taking your edge. There is not too much you can do."

