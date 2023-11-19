[Watch] Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell’s bromance during IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell shared a light moment during the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Maxwell can be seen throwing the ball towards the striker’s end. He immediately warned Kohli, who defended himself just in time. The duo then embraced each other before smiling it off.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) captioned the Instagram post:

“It’s all fun and games.”



For the unversed, Kohli and Maxwell play for the same Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The former has been playing for RCB since the inaugural season, while Maxwell joined the Bengaluru-based franchise in 2021.

The duo, however, had a different role as competitors in the 2023 World Cup summit clash.

India set a 241-run target for Australia in the 2023 World Cup final

A couple of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli helped India post 240 before they got all out in 50 overs. Rahul scored 66 runs off 107 balls, including one boundary. Kohli also hit 54 off 63 deliveries, comprising four boundaries. The duo shared a 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket to recover India from 81/3.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma slammed 47 off 31, including three sixes and four boundaries. However, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja departed for single-digit scores. Suryakumar Yadav also failed to play a handy knock in the all-important final, scoring 18 off 28.

Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for Australia, finishing with figures of 3/55, while Australia captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets apiece. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell scalped one apiece.

India, who are unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup so far, are eyeing their third ODI World Cup trophy after 1983 and 2011. Australia, on the other hand, are in pursuit of their sixth World Cup title.

