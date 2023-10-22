[Watch] Virat Kohli holes out in deep to fall 5 short of record-equalling 49th ODI century in IND-NZ 2023 World Cup clash

Star batter Virat Kohli was not to be second-time lucky as he missed out on scoring a second consecutive century against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22.

Following his masterful century against Bangladesh that came down to the 34-year-old farming the strike to reach the milestone with the winning runs, Kohli found himself in a similar situation again.

With the result a foregone conclusion entering the last four overs, Kohli was on 95 with five runs needed for victory. The champion batter denied a single before looking for a maximum, much like the last game.

However, on this occasion, a slower delivery from Matt Henry that was in the slot deceived him, with his heave finding the safe hands of Glenn Phillips.

A dejected Virat Kohli could not believe his luck as he walked back five runs short of a century.

Nevertheless, Virat Kohli's brilliant knock of 95 took India to their fifth straight win of the 2023 World Cup. They are the only undefeated side in the competition so far.

The 34-year-old remains one shy of Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI tons.

Team India broke their ICC events jinx against New Zealand

It was fireworks at the Dharamsala as India finally conquered New Zealand in an ICC event.

Team India finally defeated New Zealand in an ICC event after an over 20-year drought, dating back to the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Winning the toss and fielding first, the Men in Blue started brilliantly, removing both openers with less than 20 runs on the board. However, some missed opportunities coupled with incredible batting from Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell put the Kiwis in a commanding position at 178/2 with almost 17 overs to go.

Yet, comeback-man Mohammed Shami had other ideas. He picked up his second World Cup five-wicket haul to restrict New Zealand to 273 in 50 overs.

In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma got India off to a flier again, scoring a rapid 46 off 40 balls before he and Shubman Gill fell to leave the side 76/2 in the 14th over. Despite the Blackcaps striking regularly, Virat Kohli held fort at one end to constantly have India ahead in run-rate.

With the side in some trouble at 191/5, Kohli found the perfect ally in Ravindra Radeja. The duo added 78 to take India to the doorstep of victory.

Mohammed Shami was the Player of the Match as India continued their unbeaten run through the World Cup.

They will have a week off before taking on defending champions England in their next fixture in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.