[Watch] "No, I am not in Money Heist" - Virat Kohli takes helium balloon test to debunk hilarious rumors 

From him owning a private jet to being part of the popular TV series 'Money Heist', Virat Kohli debunked some hilarious rumors with a squeaky voice on Wednesday.

In a promotional video on his Instagram channel, the Indian Test captain was asked to answer questions after inhaling helium from a balloon.

Kohli, doing the experiment for the first time, burst out laughing many times after hearing his voice in a high pitch. At one point, he even said he had forgotten how he originally talks.

You can watch the clip here:

The questions ranged from the basic ones like, "What does Virat Kohli do?" to cheeky ones like "What is Virat Kohli's customer care number?" For the latter, Kohli jokingly replied that people can contact him by dialing 181818.

The skipper denied owning a private jet and playing the role of 'Professor' in Money Heist. However, he did admit that he looks similar to the Spanish actor Álvaro Morte.

Virat Kohli to return to action on December 26

Even as the drama about his captaincy in all three formats continues to unfold, Virat Kohli will return to international cricket on Saturday, December 26.

India will play a three-Test series against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation, with the first Test being in Centurion followed by Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Recently, former cricketer Nikhil Chopra and Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed confidence that his partnership with head coach Rahul Dravid will be fruitful for India in South Africa.

Chopra told the Khelneeti Podcast:

"Rahul Dravid is a wonderful student. His mental preparation has always been good, especially in unfavorable conditions. I am confident that Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid's partnership will yield positive results."

In the same interaction, Sharma said:

"Rahul Dravid commands great respect. During my conversations with Virat Kohli, I've noticed that he respects Dravid a lot. The combination of aggressive and cool will surely benefit Indian cricket."

Also Read Article Continues below

The first Test will kick off at 1:30 IST.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar