Watch: Washington Sundar's incredible 'no-look' six stuns the Aussies

Test debutant Washington Sundar stunned the Aussies by smashing an unbelievable 'no-look' six over long-on off the bowling of Nathan Lyon on day three of the Gabba Test.

With seven wickets down and Sundar the last recognized batsman remaining, the hosts wanted to put pressure on tail-ender Navdeep Saini at the other end.

Skipper Tim Paine brought the field in for the last ball of the over to prevent the 21-year-old Sundar from taking a single and keeping strike.

Nathan Lyon looped the ball on leg-stump and enticed Washington Sundar to go for the big shot. Sundar obliged and deposited it over the fence.

The youngster was playing with great caution till that point, and the Aussies were taken aback by the aggressive stroke.

Here is the video of that fantastic six:

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur lead Team India's epic fightback

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitched a record 123-run stand for the seventh wicket

India had to bat well on day three of the fourth Test in Brisbane to get close to Australia's first innings score of 369.

Advertisement

However, from 62-2, the visitors slumped to 186-6. Most of their batsmen got off to decent starts, but ended up throwing their wicket away by playing needless shots.

Trailing by 183 runs with only four wickets in hand, India looked set to hand Australia a massive first innings lead. But a fantastic rearguard action from Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur ensured that the deficit was reduced significantly.

By the time Thakur fell for 67, the partnership was already of a record 123 runs, and the deficit was reduced to 60.

Washington Sundar began to play with a bit more freedom and kept the Australian bowlers at bay. Eventually, he was dismissed for 62, but not before bringing the visitors right back into the final Test of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Washington Sundar's knock finally comes to an end! Green in the gully takes the grab #AUSvIND https://t.co/px9yYL2LfC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2021

Washington Sundar's 62 is the highest score by a No. 7 Test debutant in Australia. He is sure to be pleased with his efforts and will be hoping to create an impact with the ball as well in Australia's second innings.