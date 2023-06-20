[Watch] “Well, he’s out now” - Ricky Ponting gives Kevin Pietersen a cheeky reality check over exaggerated Joe Root praise

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting gave a cheeky reply to Kevin Pietersen after the latter went into overdrive while praising Joe Root. As Pietersen was highly effusive in his views while speaking about Root, Ponting reminded him that he was dismissed for 46.

England resumed their second innings on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test against Australia on Monday, June 19, at 28/2. Root began in aggressive mode, attempting a few reverse scoops.

The experienced England batter looked in great touch during his stay at the crease but was dismissed for 46 off 55 balls. Root ran down the track to Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, but was stumped as he completely missed the ball.

While discussing Root’s knock on Sky Sports, Pietersen hailed the former England captain for his aggressive style of play. He commented:

“He just owned the game. He ran the game, he was pure quality and he just owned that space. And just had all this lot scratching their heads going ‘what do we do?’”

On hearing this, Ponting replied in a rather witty manner:

“Well, he’s out now. He got 40.”

Josh Conway @BuzzConway_



speaks only in sidemouth while looking disinterested

Shuts down some waffle in one sentence

Rounds down the oppositions score



RTP still terrorising England.



#Ashes Peak alpha stuff from Punter here that @gradecricketer would be proud of:speaks only in sidemouth while looking disinterestedShuts down some waffle in one sentenceRounds down the oppositions scoreRTP still terrorising England. Peak alpha stuff from Punter here that @gradecricketer would be proud of:✅ speaks only in sidemouth while looking disinterested ✅ Shuts down some waffle in one sentence ✅ Rounds down the oppositions scoreRTP still terrorising England.#Ashes https://t.co/TX5KXoJYQm

Apart from Root, Harry Brook also contributed 46 off 52 balls, while skipper Ben Stokes scored 43 off 66. The hosts were bowled out for 273 in their second innings, setting Australia a target of 281.

“We will find out more about them as this series goes on” - Ponting warns England

Meanwhile, Ponting also shared his views on England players trying to attract headlines with big statements. Recently, Ollie Robinson defended his send-off to Usman Khawaja, stating Australia have been doing the same to England for years.

Reacting to England’s off-field aggressive tactics, Ponting issued a light warning to the hosts and commented on Sky Sports:

“A lot of the things we are talking about here with what Harry Brook has had to say and Ollie Robinson has had to say. A lot of the cricket these guys have played hasn’t been against this hard-nosed Australian cricket team.

“It’s one thing to go out and say what they are saying. In Ashes cricket, names and reputations are made or not. Some of these English players have had terrific starts to their careers. But we will find out more about them as this series goes on.”

England Cricket @englandcricket



The Aussies end the day on / still needing .



Sum up that final hour



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes twitter.com/i/web/status/1… And breathe...The Aussies end the day onstill needingSum up that final hour And breathe... 😅The Aussies end the day on 1️⃣0️⃣7️⃣/3️⃣ still needing 1️⃣7️⃣4️⃣.Sum up that final hour 👇#EnglandCricket | #Ashes twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2A4T9Dhgbi

Set a target of 281, Australia will go into Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test needing 174 runs to win with seven wickets in hand.

Poll : 0 votes