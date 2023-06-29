[Watch] When Andrew Symonds knocked down a streaker in 2008 CB series vs India

A hilarious incident on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday, June 28, brought back fresh memories of Andrew Symonds, who once knocked down a streaker in the 2008 CB series vs India.

The development came after three climate change protestors wearing ‘just stop oil’ T-shirts trespassed the security and threw orange powder on the ground after the very first over of the game.

England players restrained invaders from damaging the pitch, with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carrying a protestor outside the boundary ropes and handing him to the security. All three protestors were arrested following their actions.

In a similar incident in Brisbane, over 15 years ago, a streaker was coathangered (dangerous tackle) by Andrew Symonds before he fell flat on his back.

The incident took place in the 10th over when S Sreesanth pulled out of his runup as a streaker invaded the pitch and ran straight towards Symonds, who, in his defense, knocked him on the ground.

For the uninitiated, it was the second final of the CB Tri-series, including Sri Lanka, when MS Dhoni-led Team India emerged victorious by nine runs while defending 258 against then World Champions. The Men in Blue had previously won the first final by six wickets.

Andrew Symonds passed away at 46 last year

It’s worth noting that Andrew Symonds, fondly known as Roy, passed away at 46 in a car accident in Queensland on May 14, 2022.

The England-born cricketer was a white-ball specialist for Australia, scoring 5088 runs in 198 ODIs, including six centuries. He also had 133 wickets in ODIs, with best figures of 5/18. Symonds was part of the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cup winning teams. He also represented Australia in 26 Tests and 14 T20Is.

The all-rounder also played in four editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 to 2011, scoring 974 runs in 39 games, including a century and five fifties. The part-timer also scalped 20 wickets in the T20 tournament. He was part of the 2009 Champions Deccan Chargers.

Regarding the second Ashes Test, Australia are 339/5 after 83 overs on Day 1, with Steve Smith (85*) and Alex Carey (11*) at the crease.

