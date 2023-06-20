[Watch] When England ended Australia’s defiance to win Edgbaston Test by 2 runs in Ashes 2005

With Day 5 of the 2023 Ashes opener likely to have a similar ending to the Ashes 2005 thriller at Edgbaston, Sportskeeda brings back the memories of the memorable Test.

Eighteen years ago, England made a surreal comeback, as they beat Australia in the second Test at Edgbaston by just two runs in a thriller to level the five-match series 1-1. That came after the visitors had beated England by 239 runs in the opening Test at Lord's in London.

After being asked to bat, Michael Vaughan-led England scored 407 in their first innings, courtesy of Marcus Trescothik (90), Kevin Pietersen (71) and Andrew Flintoff (68).

For Australia, Shane Warne emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4-116, while Michael Kasprowicz bagged three. Jason Gillespie and Brett Lee settled for two and one, respectively.

In response, Australia were bundled out for 308, as England got a handy 99-run first-innings lead. Andrew Flintoff and Ashley Giles scalped three wickets apiece, while Simon Jones took one. Mathew Hoggard also scalped one wicket.

For Australia, Justin Langer top-scored with 71, while captain Ricky Ponting contributed 61.

Here're the highlights of the incredible Test:

In the second innings, Australia staged a brilliant comeback to bowl out the hosts for 182 in 52.1 overs. Shane Warne scalped six wickets, while Brett Lee bagged four.

England bowlers then did the impossible, as they bowled Australia for 279, who were chasing 282. That came despite Brett Lee (43*), Shane Warne (42), and Michael Kasprowicz (20) doing their best to win the game.

For England, Andrew Flintoff emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4-79. Ashley Giles and Steve Harmison scalped two wickets apiece, while Mathew Hoggard and Simon Jones took one apiece.

Andrew Flintoff was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring 141 runs and taking seven wickets as England won a thriller by two runs.

England won Ashes 2005 after 20 years at home

With the win, England continued to ride their momentum, beating Australia by three wickets in the Nottingham Test, courtesy of Andrew Flintoff’s century. The third and fifth Tests ended in draws, marking England's first series win against Australia at home since 1985.

Since 2005, England have not lost an Ashes Test series against Australia at home. The last series between the two rivals ended in a 2-2 draw in 2019.

