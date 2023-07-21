[Watch] When Ishant Sharma powered India to famous win against England in the second Test at Lord's in 2014

On this day in 2014, Team India registered one of their most memorable overseas Test victories when they defeated England by 95 runs in the second Test of a five-match series at the Mecca of Cricket, Lords.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma led the way with his best bowling figures of 7/74 in India's defense of 319 in the final innings. After Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked up the opening two wickets, the Delhi pacer bagged the next seven, effectively ending the hosts' vigil.

This included five wickets in a spell of well-directed short-pitched bowling on either side of lunch on Day 5 to reduce England from 173/4 to 216/9.

Here is a video of Sharma's brutal match-winning spell:

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom



Today in 2014, @ImIshant's 7 for 74 (his best bowling figure in a test inngs) helped India to beat England at Lord's



India 295 (Rahane 103) & 342 (M Vijay 95)



England 319 (Ballance 110, Bhuvi 6-82) & 223 (Ishant 7-74)

pic.twitter.com/ZIDUU9e95R India's 2nd Win at Lord's in a TestToday in 2014, @ImIshant's 7 for 74 (his best bowling figure in a test inngs) helped India to beat England at Lord'sIndia 295 (Rahane 103) & 342 (M Vijay 95)England 319 (Ballance 110, Bhuvi 6-82) & 223 (Ishant 7-74)

Despite the incredible celebrations at the end, Team India was down in the doldrums at the start of the game after being asked to bat first by England skipper Alistair Cook. At 145/7, the Indian innings appeared to be heading toward a paltry total of under 175.

However, current vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane put on a vital 90-run partnership with a stoic Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the eighth wicket to bail the side out of trouble.

Rahane scored one of India's best overseas knocks with a defiant 103 off 154 deliveries to propel the team to 295 on a seamer-friendly pitch.

England responded with 319 in their first essay before Murali Vijay's elegant 95 led India to 342, setting up a stern run chase of 319 for the hosts. The visitors also received valuable half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The win helped India capture a 1-0 series lead after a drawn first Test, with three Tests remaining.

What happened in the rest of the series after the Lord's Test?

England dominated the final three Tests to win the series against India.

Coming off the histrionics of the Lord's Test, Team India was looking to repeat the heroics of the 2007 series when they won the Test series in England. However, the next three games were an abomination for India as they suffered heavy defeats in each Test match.

The hosts destroyed MS Dhoni's men by 266 runs in the third Test at Southampton before inflicting innings victories in the following two games. Team India suffered defeat by an innings and 54 runs in the penultimate fixture and fared even worse in the final Test at the Oval, losing by an innings and 244 runs.

The series is most notably remembered for Virat Kohli's struggles against James Anderson, with the former skipper averaging a paltry 13.40 in the five Tests.

Despite the disappointing end to the series, Team India had impressive performances with the bat from opener Murali Vijay (a century and two half-centuries) and skipper MS Dhoni (four half-centuries).

They were also led impressively by the all-round performances of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who picked up a team-leading 19 wickets and scored three half-centuries batting in the lower order.