[Watch] When Jasprit Bumrah made a world record by smashing Stuart Broad for 35 runs in a single over at Edgbaston 

Sunday, July 2, marks the 1st anniversary of a unique and memorable performance by Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket, with the bat. Team India's pace spearhead has been one of the best Test bowlers in the world over the past few years.

However, Bumrah surprised everyone last year by stealing the show with the bat against one of the top Test bowlers, Stuart Broad.

The amazing event transpired during the first innings of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 2, 2022. It was even more special as Jasprit Bumrah was India's captain in the contest as Rohit Sharma was unavailable for the match.

After batting first, Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) hit spectacular centuries for India to take them to a decent first-innings total. Team India were 377/9 after 84 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (31* in 16 balls) then went on carnage and milked 35 runs off a Stuart Broad over to help India cross 400.

He hit three fours and two sixes while picking up a single off the final ball. Broad also bowled a wide and no ball, with the wide racing away to the boundary, piling on the misery for the English bowler.

You can watch the entertaining over in the video below:

Jasprit Bumrah had a forgettable captaincy debut as England beat India comfortably

Rohit Sharma's unfortunate COVID-19 positive result opened up the opportunity for Jasprit Bumrah to don the captaincy hat for the first time in this match. He got off to a decent start by playing a blazing cameo in the first innings.

Bumrah then picked up three wickets in England's first essay with the bat as they got bundled for 284.

India managed to score 245 runs in their second innings and set a massive target of 378 for the hosts. Things went awry for Bumrah and co. in the final innings as Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*) inspired England to chase down the target clinically in just 76.4 overs to bag a famous win.

