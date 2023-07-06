[Watch] When leg-spinner Steve Smith claimed his first wicket on Test debut in 2010

Seasoned Australian batter Steve Smith will play his landmark 100th Test when the Aussies take on England in the third Ashes 2023 encounter at Headingley in Leeds, starting Thursday, July 6. The 34-year-old will become the 15th from his country and 75th overall to achieve the feat.

After 99 Tests, Smith has an incredible record. He has amassed 9113 runs at an average of 59.56, with 32 hundreds and 37 fifties. The right-handed batter tops the list of batters with most runs after 99 Tests. In fact, he is the only batter to have breached the 9000-run mark after playing 99 Tests. West Indies legend Brian Lara is second on the illustrious list - 8833 runs at an average of 52.27.

Smith has achieved amazing feats with the bat over the last decade and was even the Player of the Match for his ton at Lord’s. However, the cricketer’s Test journey began in a completely contrasting manner.

In fact, he made his red-ball debut for Australia as a leg-spinner against Pakistan at Lord’s in July 2010. The youngster was among the many slow bowlers tried out as the Aussies looked to fill the vacuum created by Shane Warne’s international retirement.

Smith batted at No. 8 on his Test debut and was dismissed for 1, trapped lbw by Danish Kaneria for 1. He was out for 12 in the second essay, again falling leg before to the same bowler. The leggie, however, made an impact with the ball, registering figures of 3/51 from 21 overs in the second innings.

Smith’s first Test victim was former Pakistan’s opener Imran Farhat [Watch from 15:08 minutes]. The left-hander pulled a shortish delivery, but was caught at straightish midwicket. The debutant also cleaned up Kamran Akmal with a quicker delivery before having Umar Gul caught at short cover.

Marcus North also starred with 6/55 as Australia beat Pakistan by 150 runs. Set a target of 440, Pakistan were bowled out for 289 in 91.1 overs.

Steve Smith’s underwhelming Test stats as a leg-spinner

While Smith began his Australia career as a leg-spinner, his Test stats as a bowler are rather underwhelming. It is of course understandable since he has focused all his energies on improving his batting skills.

Speaking of his bowling stats, the 34-year-old has only 19 Test wickets to his name at an average of 53.05. His best of 3/18 was registered against England at Lord’s in 2013 when he dismissed Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow and Matt Prior.

The Australian run machine has also claimed 28 scalps in 142 ODIs and 17 wickets in 63 T20Is.

