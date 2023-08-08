[Watch] "When you had your red hair, did that give you a bit more pace?" - Stuart Broad & James Anderson engage in banter

Stuart Broad and James Anderson are the best of friends and understandably so, given the amount of cricket they have played together for England. They have had tremendous success as a bowling pair, especially in Tests.

While both of them had decent pace, fast bowlers generally tend to brag a bit about who is quicker. That's exactly what happened between Broad and Anderson when a young kid asked in an interaction about who bowled with more pace.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stuart Broad took a cheeky dig at James Anderson being older than him and also recalled the latter's highlighted red hair of the past. He said:

"Jimmy is four years older than me so I still feel I have got a little bit of pace. But I think you (Anderson) were slightly quicker than me when you had your red hair, did that give you a bit more pace?"

Anderson responded in a funny way to Broad where he indicated that the latter was never quick enough. He replied:

"When I was younger I was quicker. But I think you have been consistently quicker. Consistently 82 miles an hour. I started at 90 and have just fallen away."

Here's the video:

Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson answer fan questions! pic.twitter.com/Cq5kwuD8i4

Stuart Broad wanted to retire on a high

Stuart Broad was simply brilliant with the ball in Ashes 2023 and understandably, quite a few felt that the veteran pacer could easily carry on for longer. However, Broad opened up on how he always wanted to call it quits on his own terms and when he was at his best.

On this, he said on Sky Sports:

"I think ultimately most sportspersons don't get to choose the last time they're on the field and the last time they're walking off. I think those memories of walking with my teammates into the changing rooms and giving the people who have helped me a hug, sitting down, and getting the bowling boots out, I felt really at peace with the decision."

Anderson, on the other hand, has recently said that he has a lot more to give in Test cricket. It will be interesting to see if Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum pick the veteran pacer for their next Test assignment in India.