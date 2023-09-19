[Watch] When Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for 6 sixes on way to fastest-ever T20I 50

On this day in 2007, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh created history by smashing six sixes in an over against England fast-bowler Stuart Broad at the inaugural T20 World Cup in Durban. The sixth maximum also took him to his 50 of just 12 balls, which still stands as the fastest in T20Is.

The historical over was the 19th of the first innings. Before that, he was batting at 14 (6) after carving three boundaries, two of them against Andrew Flintoff in the 18th. The duo had an ugly exchange. Flintoff said to Yuvraj he'll "cut his throat off" and the Indian, in turn, threatened to hit the Englishman with his bat.

An angry Yuvraj vented it all out at a 21-year-old Broad. The left-hander carved him four times on the leg side and twice on the off-side, each better than the previous one.

Relive the moment with this video:

Later, he recalled that he was "so angry" after the over and he looked at England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas followed by Flintoff.

"Mascarenhas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first," he said in 2020. "It was one of those games which we all will remember."

He whacked Flintoff over long-on for his seventh six of the innings in the 20th over but got out playing the same shot again on the last ball, walking back at 58 (16).

India went on to win that tournament by defeating Pakistan by five runs in the final.

When did Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Broad retire?

Yuvraj retired on June 10, 2019 as one of India's greatest-ever limited-overs cricketers. He last represented India in June 2017 against West Indies in a bilateral series after that year's Champions Trophy in England.

Broad announced his retirement as one of the best-ever fast bowlers in Test cricket on July 29 this year. He now works as a pundit and commentator.