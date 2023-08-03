"It probably hasn't sunk in" - Stuart Broad admits accepting retirement will take time

Former England seamer Stuart Broad underlined that it is yet to sink in that he won't be bowling in professional cricket anymore. The veteran English cricketer suggested that he couldn't have asked for a better finish to his career.

Broad had a dream ending to his Test career as he dismissed Todd Murphy and Alex Carey to help England level the five-Test Ashes series. The right-arm seamer finished his career with 604 wickets in 167 Tests at 27.68 apiece.

Broad said playing for England is the best thing to have happened to him and is satisfied to finish on a high. He told Sky Sports during The Hundred:

"Ultimately, I just feel really proud of being able to play for England for as long as I have and experience as much as I have. It probably hasn't sunk in that I won't bowl another ball or hit another ball. I think that will probably come in a bit of time. But I knew deep down that I wanted to try and finish at the top and Ashes cricket feels like the top for me. It was a pretty cool way to finish."

With the fast-paced nature of the 2023 Ashes affecting him emotionally, the 37-year-old credited his wife for having his back regardless of his decision. He added:

"Probably probably a week or so I was thinking about retirement. I was so focused on on the Ashes series. The games were coming so thick and fast. I didn't really have time to think of anything else. I was quite emotionally tired anyway from what had been a really busy summer so far. But I FaceTimed Mollie on the Friday night and she just said 'you have got to follow your heart. Just go with whatever you are thinking and I'll support you either way.'"

The Nottinghamshire seamer is also the fourth bowler to take 150 wickets in Ashes cricket. His best spell of 8/15 also came against Australia during the 2015 Ashes series in Nottingham.

"The Oval was really loud on Monday" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Stuard Broad recalled the electrifying nature of the Kia Oval on Day 5 and revealed what motivated him to finally get Todd Murphy's wicket. He stated:

"The Oval was really loud on Monday. The atmosphere was really awesome. To be out there and the little bail flick, getting a couple of wickets. I think I just made it up and I wish I found it 10 years ago because I would have a few more wickets! Weirdly, Stokesy told me before that over, before I got Todd Murphy out, he said 'this will be your last over because I'm going to get Woody on with the extra pace'.

The veteran seamer finished with 22 wickets in the series, one less than Mitchell Starc's 23, which was the highest.