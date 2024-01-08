[Watch] "Who will teach me how to catch?" - Hasan Ali's combative response to fan ridiculing his fielding skills

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali responded aggressively to a fan ridiculing his catching skills after the third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Hasan was signing autographs for fans when one of them from the stands mocked his catching ability by saying:

"Come here, let me teach you how to catch."

Hasan immediately marched toward the area where the fan was seated and responded:

"Sure, come here. Who will teach me how to catch?"

It is worth remembering Hasan Ali was heavily criticized for his crucial drop catch of Matthew Wade in Pakistan's heartbreaking loss in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final.

Here is a video of the altercation between Hasan Ali and the fan:

Hasan had a forgettable outing in Sydney, going wicketless in his 25 overs. He also disappointed in the previous Test in Melbourne, picking up only two wickets across both innings.

He had a reasonable World Cup campaign before the Australia Tests, finishing with nine wickets in six outings. Unfortunately, his bowling had little impact on the team's result, as Pakistan won only four of their nine games and missed the semi-final.

Pakistan suffered another whitewash in the Test series down under

Pakistan continued their horrific run in Tests down under, suffering a 3-0 whitewash in the recently concluded tour of Australia.

Having never won a Test series in Australia and last won a match in 1995-96, the visitors fought valiantly in the last two games despite the final result.

After losing the opening game in Perth by a mammoth 360-run margin, Pakistan was in the contest throughout the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Yet, a flurry of late wickets halted their spirited run-chase as they fell short by 79 runs to concede the series.

The final Test in Sydney even saw Pakistan capture a first-innings lead of 14 runs. However, their customary collapse in their second innings spelled doom as they were bowled out for a paltry 115.

Australia chased the target of 130 with eight wickets in hand to complete the 3-0 series whitewash.

While the search for a Test series win in Australia continues, Pakistan will now turn its attention to the T20 World Cup in June. In Shaheen Afridi's first assignment as Pakistan's T20I captain, the Men in Green will take on New Zealand in a five-match rubber, starting Friday.

