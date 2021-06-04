[Watch] WTC Final: Team India arrive in England, commence quarantine at Ageas Bowl

It was touchdown as the Indian team, comprising both the men's and women's senior squads, landed in England ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) and their tour of England. BCCI Twitter posted a clip of the team's journey to England on Friday (June 4).

The clip came after some of the players took to Instagram to post pictures of their arrival.

The video, which is almost three minutes long, shows some of the fun the players were having while in the air and also features a few team members talking about their journey. The teams will commence quarantine at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

You can watch the clip here:

🇮🇳 ✈️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England 🙌 👌 pic.twitter.com/FIOA2hoNuJ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2021

WTC Final: India face stern Kiwi Test

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, Team India finished as the No.1 side in the WTC points table. Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, thereby booking a date with Kane Williamson's men in the summit WTC clash.

Upon completion of the WTC, India will take on England in a grueling five-match Test series starting August 4.

A separate Indian squad sans the big names will tour Sri Lanka in the meantime for a limited series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Squad for the WTC final and the England series:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

New Zealand for WTC final: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, and Will Young.

Standby players:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

India Women's squad for the tour of England

Tests and ODIs: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti, Jemimah, Shafali, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Indrani Roy (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee