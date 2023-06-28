[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal attends the SAFF Championship game between India and Kuwait in Bangalore

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is currently training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, attended the SAFF Championship game between India and Kuwait at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday, June 27.

The 21-year-old was seen supporting the Indian football team, who settled for a 1-1 draw to reach the tournament semifinals. In the match, Captain Sunil Chhetri scored a goal just before half-time in the game but India conceded an own goal during stoppage time before the final whistle.

On the professional front, Jaiswal was recently seen practicing in the nets at NCA ahead of India’s tour of the West Indies.

It’s worth noting that the left-hander has been included in India's squad for the two-Test series against WI, which starts at Windsor Park in Dominica, starting June 28. That came after the youngster warmed the bench as standby for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, where India lost to Australia by 209 runs.

Jaiswal’s earned the national call following his blistering form for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023. The opener amassed 625 runs in 14 matches at a stunning strike rate of 163.61, including a century and five fifties. The southpaw, though, is unlikely to make his debut in the opening Test ahead of first-choice openers - Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Yashasvi Jaiswal credits MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for his growth

Yashasvi Jaiswal, in a recent interview, credited former India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for his growth as a batter. He told The Times of India:

“During the IPL, I got the chance to interact with Virat bhaiya and MS sir. They gave me cricketing tips, and those are helping me a lot. When you talk to them, you learn a lot.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal will now look to carry his IPL form into the Test series against West Indies. He recently told PTI:

“I feel great, and I’ll give it my all. I’m excited, but at the same time, I just want to go out there and express myself."

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

