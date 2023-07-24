[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal moves away from Ms. World Trinidad and Tobago, asks Ishan Kishan to pose near her for photo

Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill met Ms. World Trinidad and Tobago ahead of the fourth day's play in the second Test against West Indies. In a video which has now surfaced on social media, Jaiswal can be seen moving away from the lady as they posed for a photograph.

Jaiswal, Ishan and Gill are three of the youngest players in the current Indian squad. While Gill has already played some match-winning knocks for India in Test cricket, Jaiswal and Kishan made their Test debuts earlier this month against West Indies in the first Test.

A Twitter user posted a video of the trio meeting Ms. World Trinidad and Tobago during the second match of the Test series between India and West Indies.

The clip can be seen below:

At the start of the video, Yashasvi Jaiswal is in the middle, with Gill and Ishan on the sides. As Ms. World Trinidad and Tobago requested them for a photo, Jaiswal moved from the centre and subtly asked Ishan to stand near her. The four celebrities posed for a picture together.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have placed India in a comfortable position in the 2nd Test

The fourth day's play of the India vs West Indies second Test match concluded on Sunday (July 23). India started well with the ball and bowled the West Indies team out for 255 runs in the first innings. It was just a matter of a few overs for the visitors to bowl West Indies out before starting their second innings with the bat.

With less than two days of play left in the match, India declared at 181/2 in 24 overs and set a challenging target of 365 runs for the home side.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a quickfire 30-ball 38, while Ishan Kishan raced to his maiden Test half-century off 34 balls. Shubman Gill remained not out on 29 off 37.