[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his maiden half-century with a boundary in IND vs WI 4th T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden half-century in the shortest format against West Indies in the fourth T20I in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 12.

Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 84 runs off 51 balls at a strike rate of 164.71, including three sixes and 11 boundaries. He also shared the joint-highest opening partnership for India with Shubman Gill as India beat WI by nine wickets.

The left-handed batter smashed a boundary to reach his first fifty in T20Is. The incident took place in the 11th over of run-chase when Jaiswal smacked Rovman Powell for a boundary towards the square leg.

The 21-year-old did so while facing a free hit as Powell overstepped in the previous delivery. The youngster received a standing ovation from the Indian dugout following his fifty.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's celebrations below:

Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century came after he failed to make a mark on his debut. He got out for a duck in the previous game against WI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill steal the show as India beat West Indies by nine wickets

A clinical batting performance from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India beat West Indies by nine wickets on Saturday.

Apart from Jaiswal, Gill smashed 77 runs off 47 deliveries at a strike rate of 163.82, including five sixes and three boundaries. The duo took all the bowlers to the cleaners helping India win the game in style.

For the hosts, Romario Shephard took the lone wicket of Gill, courtesy of an exceptional catch from Shai Hope at deep mid-wicket.

Batting first, West Indies posted 178/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope starred with the bat, scoring 61 off 39 and 45 off 29, respectively.

Arshdeep Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, finishing with figures of 3/38, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two. Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukesh Kumar returned with one wicket apiece.

With consecutive wins, the Men in Blue have tied the five-game series 2-2. The decider will be played at the same venue on Sunday, August 13.

