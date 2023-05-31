[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal undergoes first net session ahead of WTC final

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal underwent his first training session ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval on June 7.

Jaiswal was drafted in as a stand-by player for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is set to get married on June 3.

The 21-year-old was seen fine-tuning his batting and chatting with Ravichandran Ashwin. He was also seen receiving batting tips from former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Here is a video of Jaiswal's first practice session since joining the Men in Blue for the WTC final:

While Jaiswal is yet to make his debut for India, he has been a model of consistency in first-class cricket with an impeccable average of 80.21 in 15 games.

The youngster had an impressive Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season, scoring 315 runs in five matches at an average of 45, including a century and a half-century.

He followed that up with an incredible 213 and 144 in the Irani Cup fixture against Madhya Pradesh, leading the Rest of India to a crushing 238-run victory.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and the in-form Shubman Gill will likely open the batting for Team India in the marquee clash.

"He has all the credentials to become a great" - AB de Villiers on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former South African great AB de Villiers picked out Rajasthan Royals' opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as the most impressive player of the recently concluded IPL season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was in red-hot form during the 2023 IPL season, scoring 625 runs in 14 games at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61 for the Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking to Jio Cinema ahead of the IPL final, AB de Villiers said:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal for me and by a long margin for sure. He is a young player and has got all the shots in the book. He has a calm and composed temperament at the wicket and I love what he does, dominating the bowlers and always looks like he is in control. Shubman is a little bit older, I think Jaiswal's got a long way to go, and he has all the credentials to become a great."

Jaiswal finished fifth in the Orange cap race and won the Emerging Player of the Season award.

The southpaw scored his maiden IPL century against the Mumbai Indians earlier in the season and followed it up by breaking the record for the fastest 50 in league history off only 13 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Several experts and fans have touted Yashasvi Jaiswal as the next superstar of Indian cricket after his breathtaking performances in IPL 2023.

