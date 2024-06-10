[Watch] "You understand it?" - Virat Kohli interacts with former NBA Star John Starks ahead of IND-PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Team India batter Virat Kohli had a friendly interaction with former NBA all-star John Starks ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup marquee clash against Pakistan in New York on June 9. Kohli was joined by former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh and asked if this was Starks' first-ever cricket game and whether he understands the sport.

Starks answered by saying Yuvraj introduced him to cricket and its players beforehand. Kohli told Starks about Yuvraj having the best swing in the game and the trio engaged in a few pleasantries.

Here is a video of Kohli's interaction with Starks:

Starks played in the NBA from 1988 to 2002 and made the all-star team in 1994, the year his team, the New York Knicks, made the final. The now-58-year-old was renowned for his ability to power dunk the basketball, which made him a fan favorite in New York.

Meanwhile, Kohli did not enjoy his best outing as he was dismissed for 4 off 3 deliveries in the second over of the Indian innings. India scored only 119 in their batting essay but fought back with the ball to restrict Pakistan to 113 and win their second consecutive outing at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah also interacts with John Starks

Following Virat Kohli, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah met with John Starks before the India-Pakistan contest. Like Kohli, Bumrah also asked if this was the former NBA star's first live cricket game.

Yuvraj, who introduced Bumrah to Starks, was also part of the interaction as Starks wished the champion pacer good luck ahead of the match.

Here is a video of the same:

Bumrah was the star with the ball for India as he single-handedly turned the game against Pakistan in their favor. With outstanding figures of 3/14 in 4 overs, the 30-year-old won his second consecutive Player of the Match to lead the side to a thrilling win.

As Pakistan were coasting towards a comfortable win at 80/3 in 14 overs, requiring only 40 off the final six overs, Bumrah weaved his magic by removing the well-set Mohammad Rizwan and dangerman Iftikhar Ahmed in his final two overs.

The pacer produced figures of 2/6 in 3 overs in India's tournament opener against Ireland.

Bumrah and Team India will be in action next when they take on co-hosts the USA in New York on Wednesday, June 12.

