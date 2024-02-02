[Watch] Zaheer Khan hands Rajat Patidar his Test cap on India debut ahead of second game against England in Visakhapatnam

Legendary former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan presented Rajat Patidar with his maiden Test cap ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the second match between India and England at Visakhapatnam.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Zaheer was telling Patidar to let the moment sink in and backed the debutant to express himself and play his natural game.

Here's what Zaheer Khan said:

"Rajat, wish you all the best. It is a special occasion, representing the country at Test match level. So make it a memorable one, have a great one, express yourself freely and have a great career ahead."

In the video, Rajat Patidar was also congratulated by his teammates and the management staff. Here's the video:

Patidar got his opportunity as India have been dealing with injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. They also do not have Virat Kohli available as he had pulled out of the first two Tests citing personal reasons.

Rajat Patidar has been inspired by Virat Kohli's batting

Speaking in a video posted by BCCI, Rajat Patidar had recently opened up about his bond with star batter Virat Kohli and how he has always tried to add more value to his batting with learnings from the former Indian captain.

On this, Patidar stated:

"I always observe his (Kohli's) batting from the back of the nets, especially his footwork and body movement while batting is amazing. I enjoy watching him bat. I want to add those skills. It's not easy, but am relentless about it."

Patidar has been in fine form of late, having scored a fantastic 151 for India A against England Lions. India may need him to bat big as they have already lost one wicket and are 61/1 after 23 overs on Day 1 in Visakhapatnam.

