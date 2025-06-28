"We have 2 kinds of problems" - Aakash Chopra on lack of bowling options in India's top order amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Indian team is afflicted with two kinds of problems. He pointed out that their top-order batters don't bowl and their lower order doesn't contribute runs.

Ad

India suffered a five-wicket defeat against England in the first Test in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. While the visitors suffered lower-order batting collapses in both innings, none of their top six bowled in either innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator was asked about the lack of bowling options in India's top order.

"I am with you. We have two kinds of problems. Our tail doesn't bat and our top order doesn't bowl. They should bowl a little at least. I am not saying that you need to give 15-odd overs, that you should have a player like Jacques Kallis, or like they (South Africa) are playing Wiaan Mulder at No. 3, or Aiden Markram is bowling a lot," he responded.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chopra highlighted that Team India would have a better balance if some of their top-order batters could bowl a few overs.

"It will work out even if that's not the case. That's not something you need to focus on. However, you need a little bit of bowling at least because you get some balance, options, and choices with that. However, that doesn't happen because our batters don't bowl," he observed.

Ad

Aakash Chopra noted that the Indian batters' inability to bowl pinches the team even more in white-ball cricket. He added that it's a slight problem as virtually none of the new breed of batters can roll their arm over.

"I won't go down that route" - Aakash Chopra on whether Axar Patel can be India's No. 3 or No. 6 batter in Tests

Axar Patel is not part of India's squad for the ongoing Test series against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra replied in the negative when asked whether Axar Patel can be tried at No. 3 or No. 6 in Tests, considering he plays like a proper batter and gives a few overs.

Ad

"I don't know which format you are talking about. If you are talking about Test cricket, he cannot play at No. 3. He shouldn't play at No. 6 as well. You have your proper batters till No. 6. So I won't go down that route," he said.

The former India opener added that he is not bothered about white-ball cricket as the all-rounder is already batting in the top six in those formats.

Ad

"In T20Is, he is already the Indian team's vice-captain, and he was playing in ODIs too, and doing well. So I am not actually worried about that," Chopra observed.

Axar Patel has aggregated 646 runs at an average of 35.88 in 14 Tests. He has batted only four times in the top six, scoring 123 runs at an average of 30.75.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news