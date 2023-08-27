"We are a bit older than we were" - Jos Buttler claims he and Ben Stokes are no longer the fastest men in England squad

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler has revealed that he and Ben Stokes are no longer the fastest men in their squad, unlike before, due to their age. The Lancashire cricketer also went on to detail his fitness drills, depending on his fielding or wicketkeeping role.

Buttler and Stokes have arguably established themselves as the backbone of English cricket over the last decade. The latter has proved his fitness time and again, evident by sending down a string of overs with his medium-pace bowling despite his knee injury. The pair are also exceptional fielders.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo's Cricketmonthly, Buttler said:

"We are a bit older than we were. That was [based on] a 2k time trial, but now, for me, it is about five- and ten-metre sprints, being able to run two quickly. In the IPL, I'm fielding [in the outfield], so I need to do some longer sprints, but usually, as a wicketkeeper, agility and diving, and maybe from the base of the stumps, sprinting two metres to pick up the ball - just being a bit more specific. I very rarely do long running now."

The 32-year-old went on to agree that the scoop shot is his 'signature shot' despite the inherent risks involved in playing it.

"It's fair to say it's a huge part of my game. And sometimes you don't even have to play it to reap the benefits of it. That's why it was such a huge part of any batsman's armoury. If you can play that shot, either a bowler has to cut it off or they leave that option open. You are going to get out doing it sometimes and that's fine. I have got out a few times doing it, but got out hundreds of times playing a forward defence and no one said to put that away!"

The keeper-batter is currently playing in The Hundred for the Manchester Originals, which will play the final of the tournament against the Oval Invincibles. Following that, he will prepare to lead England in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Jos Buttler explains why playing in the IPL is not necessarily advantageous for England:

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Twitter)

When questioned about whether England's 2023 World Cup prospects will be boosted by their players' knowledge of conditions due to the IPL, the Englishman said:

"It's not an advantage for England because everyone is obviously exposed to that. It's great for us that we have had so many players come and play in the IPL and know what it's like out here. It definitely helps you be prepared."

England, the defending champions and will open the tournament against New Zealand on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.