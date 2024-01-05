"We have broken the jinx" - Aakash Chopra on India's win in 2nd Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has lauded India for breaking the jinx by registering their first-ever Test win against South Africa in Cape Town.

After taking a 98-run first-innings lead, the visitors bundled out the Proteas for 176 in their second essay on Day 2 of the second and final Test on Thursday, January 4. Rohit Sharma and company then chased down the 79-run fourth-innings target with seven wickets to spare to end the series on an equal footing.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that India registered their maiden Test win in Newlands on a treacherous surface. He elaborated (0:10):

"India have won. We have broken the jinx. We have won in Cape Town. Who was saying that we can't win? I mean, we hadn't won till now but have won now, and interestingly enough, won on a very bad pitch."

The former India opener praised Jasprit Bumrah for showcasing his prowess once again. He said (1:55):

"Jasprit Bumrah is a phenomenal bowler. It seemed like something wrong had happened. How could it have happened that a series got over in South Africa and Jasprit Bumrah didn't do anything?"

Chopra added:

"He doesn't go cold. He is a mighty guy. If Siraj took six wickets in the first innings, Bumrah said he is also there. When Bumrah's ball starts going up and down, or left and right, he is unplayable."

Bumrah registered figures of 6/61 in 13.5 overs in South Africa's second innings. While Mukesh Kumar accounted for two dismissals, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up a wicket apiece.

Aakash Chopra lauds Aiden Markram's century

Aiden Markram smashed 106 runs off 103 deliveries in South Africa's second innings. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra also appreciated Aiden Markram for scoring a fighting century in South Africa's second innings. He elaborated (2:25):

"Aiden Markram needs to be praised. He scored a hundred where the team is not scoring 100 runs. He is a proper player. I was extremely surprised that he wasn't a part of the Test team some time ago. Markram scored a century and everyone else gave ordinary performances."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by observing that India chased down the paltry fourth-innings target with relative ease. He stated:

"In the Indian team also, Yashasvi (Jaiswal) tried to score runs quickly. Shubman (Gill) got out, the ball stayed low. Virat Kohli was also caught down the leg side. In the end, India won by seven wickets."

While Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a quickfire 23-ball 28, Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) were the other Indian batters to lose their wickets in the second innings. While Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 16, Shreyas Iyer hit the winning boundary.

