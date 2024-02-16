"We can always go back to selling track pants" - When Sarfaraz Khan told his father about alternatives if not the India dream 

Every Indian cricket fan shed tears for Sarfaraz Khan as he received his maiden Test cap from Anil Kumble before the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

Sarfaraz has been one such cricketer who has barged through the selection doors with tons of runs on the domestic circuit and for India A. The right-hander has amassed 3,912 runs at a staggering average of 69.85 in 45 first-class games.

However, it was not at all smooth sailing for Sarfaraz and his father-cum-coach Naushad Khan. Naushad used to sell cucumbers and track pants on local trains after migrating to Mumbai from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

In an interview with The Indian Express from 2022, Naushad revealed what Sarfaraz had told him in the past.

"We came from the slums, used to stand in queues for the toilet where my sons would be slapped and overtaken. We came from nothing and will go back to nothing. Sarfaraz told me one day, ‘Abbu so what if this (playing for India) doesn’t happen. We can always go back to selling track pants."

Every struggle seems worth it now. Naushad might not have to go back to the train again to sell track pants. His hard work and dedication, along with that of Sarfaraz, have paid dividends, albeit lately.

Sarfaraz batted like he belonged at the highest level, amassing 62 off 66 balls, including nine boundaries and one six. England skipper Ben Stokes used all his tricks to trouble the debutant but Sarfaraz looked unfazed and had answers to all questions.

He was destined for a well-deserved hundred until an unfortunate miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja ended his stay in the middle. Once again, the entire nation shed tears, as did Sarfaraz on his way back to the dressing room.

"I have kept so much patience, time to keep more" - Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan's career is a testament to hard work, resilience, and patience. All of that must have run through his mind while he waited for four hours for his turn to bat after padding up.

While debutants usually get fazed by this, it was not an issue for Sarfaraz Khan, who had waited for years to witness this day.

"I was padded for four hours but told myself that I have kept so much patience, time to keep more," he told reporters at the end of Day 1.

Sarfaraz Khan, who has had a fairytale start to his international career, will look to continue the momentum and carve a niche for himself as he has done on the domestic circuit.

