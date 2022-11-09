"We certainly don't want to see an India-Pakistan final"- Jos Buttler ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal against India

England captain Jos Buttler has stated that his team will try their best to beat India and end the prospect of an India-Pakistan final at the T20 World Cup next Sunday at the MCG.

There has been a lot of talk about what a spectacle it would be if the arch-rivals face off once more at the picturesque MCG.

However, Buttler believes England have the resources to triumph over the Men in Blue in the semifinals to be played at the Adelaide Oval.

He understands that it won't be easy to beat Rohit Sharma and his men as they have been consistent in such big tournaments.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their semifinal, here's what Jos Buttler said about facing India:

"Look, we certainly don't want to see an India-Pakistan final. So we will try and do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen. India are a very very strong team. Indian teams have been consistent for a very long time. Naturally so, with the amount of depth and talent they have. There are fantastic players in their lineup."

Desperately need to find a way to get Suryakumar Yadav out: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler understands that Suryakumar Yadav is a huge threat to England, owing to his sensational form of late. The No.1 ranked T20I batter has already scored 225 runs in the tournament at a mind-boggling strike rate of 193.96. Buttler feels they need to dismiss Yadav early to stay in the game.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh David Warner, Jos Buttler and Trent Boult talking about Suryakumar Yadav, and how dangerous batsman he is! David Warner, Jos Buttler and Trent Boult talking about Suryakumar Yadav, and how dangerous batsman he is! https://t.co/2tW9mtMYC6

On this, Jos Buttler stated:

"He has been great to watch. He is someone who has been the batter of the tournament so far. His biggest strength looks to be the amount of freedom he plays his cricket with. He has obviously got all the shots, he allows himself to play those shots. As for any batter in the world, it takes just one chance to create the wicket. We desperately need to find a way to do that."

Will India be able to beat England to make it to their first T20 World Cup final since 2014? Let us know in the comments.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 5706 votes