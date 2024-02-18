"We chased the 500 to Hyderabad, it didn't happen. To Vizag, it didn't happen"- Ravichandran Ashwin's wife pens a heartfelt post for her husband 

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife, Prithi Narayanan, dedicated a heartfelt post to her husband after he reached a significant milestone in his Test career. During the first innings of the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot, Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley to pick up his 500th wicket in Test cricket.

The 37-year-old became the ninth bowler to breach the milestone in Test cricket history. He is also only the second Indian bowler to reach 500 Test wickets after the legendary Anil Kumble, who finished his career with 619 scalps.

Ashwin did not bowl further in the innings as he went home to Chennai for a personal emergency the next day, withdrawing from the Test. The veteran spinner returned to Rajkot on Sunday and took the field after play resumed following the Tea break. He picked up the wicket of Tom Hartley in his brief six-over spell as India beat England emphatically by 434 runs.

Prithi Narayanan took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and paid tribute to her husband's phenomenal achievement in Test cricket. She shed light on the turbulent times they experienced over the past few days and went on to applaud him. She wrote:

"500. We chased the 500 to Hyderabad, it didn't happen. To Vizag, it didn't happen. So I just bought a ton of sweets and gave it to everyone at home at 499. 500 came and went quietly. Till it didn't. A lot happened between 500 and 501. Longest 48hours of our lives."

"But this is about the 500. And the 499 before that. What a phenomenal achievement. What a phenomenal guy. I am insanely proud of you @rashwin99 We love you!"

"You play this series and then what lies ahead, you really don't know"- Ravichandran Ashwin

Speaking in a press conference after picking up his 500th Test wicket, Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about his plans for the future. The 37-year-old said that he is not looking too far ahead and thinking about breaking Anil Kumble's record. He said:

"The very simple answer is 'no'... 120 wickets away. Every day is what I want to live for, and, I'm 37 years old. I don't know what's in store next. What's in store for the next two months?"

Ravichandran Ashwin added:

"You play this series and then what lies ahead, you really don't know. I don't want to really jump the gun. I've kept it this way for the last 4-5 years and it's been very simple and it's worked for me. Why change anything that's working for you?"

